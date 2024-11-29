Alabama A&M football player dies a month after suffering a head injury in a game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama A&M football player who suffered a head injury during a game in October has died. The Jefferson County coroner announced that linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. died on Wednesday evening, a month after he was injured in the game against Alabama State on Oct. 26. The redshirt freshman from Lakewood, California, joined Alabama A&M’s team over the summer after starting his college career at Grambling State. A spokesperson for the department could not be reached by phone on Friday morning.

