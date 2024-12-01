Summations set in trial of veteran charged with death of NYC subway rider he put in chokehold

NEW YORK (AP) — Closing arguments are set to be held in the trial of a Marine veteran charged with recklessly choking to death a mentally ill, homeless man on a New York subway. Daniel Penny claims self-defense in the May 2023 death of Jordan Neely. The white veteran Penny put Neely, who was Black, in a chokehold for about six minutes after Neely shouted about needing food and saying he didn’t care if he died or went to jail. Prosecutors say Penny intended to protect other subway riders but used too much force and was indifferent to the human life he was holding in his arms. Penny’s defense disputes medical examiners’ findings that the chokehold killed Neely.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.