Chef Bobby Flay looks back at the dishes that made him a star in new cookbook, ‘Chapter One’

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Flay’s latest cookbook is really a sort of recipe for how Bobby Flay was made. The chef, restaurateur and TV personality has compiled 100 of his most important recipes into a lush, beautifully photographed coffee table book he hopes will inspire home cooks. “Bobby Flay: Chapter One: Iconic Recipes and Inspirations from a Groundbreaking American Chef,” has dishes from his restaurants like Mesa Grill, Bolo, Bar Americain and Gato, and his epic runs on “Iron Chef.” The book is broken up into just three sections — seafood, meat and vegetables.

