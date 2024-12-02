In a world of great need there are more ways to donate money than ever. How should you give?

NEW YORK (AP) — Established nonprofits, everyday individuals and mutual aid groups all want your dollars to make a difference. But with so many worthy causes and the rise of new giving technologies, how should you donate? The choices can be immobilizing. Many value conventional charities. But others like to crowdfund by pooling donations online for people in dire circumstances. Experts say donors should consider their giving goals when determining which route to go. Bloomerang Chief Customer Officer Todd Baylis, who co-founded a platform to help nonprofits fundraise online, says: “It’s really: what is the right type of support that either an organization or a community or an individual needs?”

