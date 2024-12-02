It’s the final holiday stretch at the Biden White House. The theme is ‘A Season of Peace and Light’

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s the final holiday stretch at the White House for President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, and the theme is “A Season of Peace and Light.” The first lady is set to unveil the decorations and deliver a holiday message at a White House event on Monday. Several hundred volunteers spent the past week decorating the executive mansion with nearly 10,000 feet of ribbon, more than 28,000 ornaments, over 2,200 doves and some 165,000 lights. The White House also has 83 Christmas trees.

