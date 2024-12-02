What medical care for transgender minors is at stake in Supreme Court case?

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case involving Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender people under age 18. At least 26 states have adopted laws restricting or banning such care for minors, and most of those states face lawsuits. The nation’s top court will be weighing whether Tennessee’s law violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, requiring that people in similar circumstances be treated the same under the law. Both sides in the case claim they are acting to protect minors from harm. Gender-affirming care is supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical groups.

