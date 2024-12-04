‘Anora,’ ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ lead Spirit Award nominations

“Anora,” Sean Baker’s odyssey of a New York stripper, and Jane Schoenbrun’s psychological horror “I Saw the TV Glow” dominated nominations for the Film Independent Spirit Awards with six nods each, including best feature and best director. The nonprofit organization announced nominations Wednesday on a YouTube livestream. Sometimes the Spirit Awards overlap significantly with major Oscar contenders and winners, as in the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” year, and sometimes not. The Spirit Awards will be held Feb. 22 in Santa Monica, California, and streamed live on IMDb and Film Independent’s YouTube channels. Comedian Aidy Bryant will return to host.

