Austrian court rules that Ukrainian businessman Firtash can’t be extradited to the US

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has ruled that Ukrainian businessman Dymitro Firtash can’t be extradited to the U.S. in a long-running legal saga that centers on a corruption case related to an alleged plan to pay bribes in India. The Vienna State Court said Tuesday evening it decided on Nov. 7 that an extradition isn’t permissible. Vienna prosecutors said they would appeal the decision, and have until Dec. 16 to do so. Firtash faces a U.S. indictment accusing him of a conspiracy to pay bribes in India to mine titanium, which is used in jet engines. He denies any wrongdoing.

