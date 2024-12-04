Edmunds hybrid sedan comparison: 2025 Honda Civic vs. 2025 Hyundai Elantra

Similar in size and fuel economy, these two hybrid compact sedans differ from there. The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid boasts much stronger performance and a higher-quality cabin, while the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid provides more features for the money and better tech. There are advantages for both, but when the Civic is ahead, it’s ahead big time. The Civic Hybrid is also available as a sedan and hatchback, unlike the sedan-only Elantra Hybrid.

