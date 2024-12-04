OpenAI’s Sam Altman ‘not that worried’ about rival Elon Musk’s influence in the Trump administration

NEW YORK (AP) — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who is locked in a legal dispute with rival Elon Musk, said said he is “not that worried” about Musk’s influence in the incoming Trump administration. Altman told a New York Times conference Wednesday that he “may turn out to be wrong” but he believes strongly that Musk will do the right thing and won’t use his political power to hurt competitors. Musk, an early OpenAI investor and board member, sued the artificial intelligence company earlier this year alleging that it betrayed its founding aims of benefiting the public good rather than pursuing profits.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.