Pope Francis discusses Ukraine with Hungary’s nationalist leader Viktor Orban

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francishas met Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Vatican and discussed with him the war in Ukraine, focusing on the humanitarian situation and efforts to promote peace in the region. Francis also discussed other themes with Orban, including the Hungarian presidency of the Council of the European Union as well as the “central role of the family and the protection of the young generations,” the Vatican said in a statement. During his visit in Hungary last year, Francis met with some 35,000 Ukrainian refugees who remained in Hungary. Orban has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the war. But he has refused to supply Kyiv with weapons, and he has threatened to veto EU sanctions against Moscow

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.