After Trump’s win, Russian disinformation aims to drive a wedge between the US and Ukraine
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia is spreading disinformation to American audiences in an effort to erode U.S. support for Ukraine as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House. Since the U.S. election on Nov. 5, groups linked to the Kremlin have spread fake videos supposedly showing Ukrainian soldiers shooting and burning effigies of Trump. Analysts say the goal is to drive a wedge between the U.S. and Ukraine at an especially pivotal time. Trump has criticized U.S. military aid to Ukraine and the NATO alliance and has said he will end the war in 24 hours after taking office in January. For Ukraine, that may mean giving up land occupied by Russia.