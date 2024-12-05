AP’s top songs of 2024: ‘Texas Hold ‘Em,’ ‘Not Like Us,’ ‘Igual Que Un Ángel’ and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman has chosen 10 of the best songs of 2024. They’re not in any particular order but they include Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Future, Metro Boomin and Lamar’s “Like That,” Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Tinashe’s “Nasty,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma’s “Igual Que Un Ángel,” and Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman’s “Right Back to It.”

