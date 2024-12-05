California will appeal rejection of lawsuit over Huntington Beach voter ID law

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — California will appeal a judge’s decision to reject a lawsuit over a measure allowing the city of Huntington Beach to require voter identification at the polls. State officials said Thursday they plan to continue to fight over the measure in the court of appeal. An Orange County Superior Court judge last month found it was to soon for the state to bring litigation over the local law that allows the city to implement voter identification requirements in 2026. A message was sent to city officials seeking comment. Huntington Beach has a history of sparring with state officials over the measures it can take under its city charter.

