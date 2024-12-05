Kate Hamill delivers a ‘feminist primal scream’ with her new play ‘The Light and the Dark’

NEW YORK (AP) — The inspiration for Kate Hamill’s latest play came from across centuries and the planet. The actor-playwright was honeymooning in Italy in 2020 when she walked into the Uffizi museum in Florence and spotted a painting by pioneering Baroque artist Artemisia Gentileschi created around 1620. The art immediately stirred more art. The result is “The Light and the Dark,” a Primary Stages production at 59E59 Theatres, which looks at the hard but inspiring life of Gentileschi, who created bold works despite a society keen on keeping her down. Hamill calls the play a “feminist primal scream.”

