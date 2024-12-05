NASA’s first astronaut flight around the moon in decades faces more delays

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has announced more delays in sending astronauts back to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo. Administrator Bill Nelson said Thursday that the next mission in the Artemis program is now targeted for April 2026. The lunar fly-around with four astronauts had been planned for fall 2025, after slipping from this year. That means a moon landing by two other astronauts is off until at least 2027. Astronauts last walked on the moon in December 1972 during Apollo 17.

