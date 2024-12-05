On its way out, the Biden administration renews a push for airline-consumer protections

The Biden administration has only seven weeks left in office, but officials are still trying to enact consumer-protection regulations on airlines. The Transportation Department said Thursday that it will begin taking steps toward requiring airlines to pay cash compensation to passengers who are stranded when airlines cause flights to be canceled or changed. The fate of a compensation rule will be left in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. The industry trade group Airlines for America says the compensation proposal would drive up ticket prices. The group says the Biden administration is intent on reregulating the U.S. airline industry.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.