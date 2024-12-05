Sports betting wins narrow approval in Missouri after high-dollar campaign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fans in Missouri will be able to bet on sports next year under a ballot measure that narrowly won approval. State election officials on Thursday certified that the sports betting initiative passed with 50.05% support in the November election. Because the margin was so close, there is a seven-day window to request a recount. Missouri regulators must launch sports betting no later than Dec. 1, 2025. A total of 38 states and Washington, D.C., already allow sports betting. The industry has expanded rapidly since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it in 2018.

