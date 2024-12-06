Authorities identify knife-wielding Greyhound bus passenger who was fatally shot by Atlanta police

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities have identified the Florida-bound Greyhound bus passenger who was shot and killed by Atlanta police. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert McVay was from Maryland. The shooting happened after 1:00 a.m. Thursday on the Interstate 75 south of downtown Atlanta. Police were initially responding to a call reporting that someone on the bus was stabbed. McVay got off the bus and ran towards trucks and cars on the interstate when police arrived. Police say they tried to disarm him with verbal commands, stun guns and pepper spray, but he ran towards them with a knife. Five officers opened fire and McVay later died at a hospital.

