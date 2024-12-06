Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking a new record

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have confiscated nearly 9.5 tons of cocaine. It is the largest drug seizure in the country’s history. Carlos Devers, spokesman for the Dominican Republic’s Anti-Drug Agency, says $250 million worth of drugs were found nestled inside a banana shipment that arrived at the Caucedo port in the capital of Santo Domingo. It is the country’s most important seaport. The shipment had been sent from Guatemala and was destined for Belgium. Devers said 10 suspects have been detained.

