Alleged cocaine trafficker at centre of international smuggling operation arrested in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An alleged drug trafficker wanted for his role in an international cocaine smuggling operation through the port of Antwerp, in Belgium, had been arrested in Dubai. Police said Monday that Othman El Ballouti was detained under an international arrest warrant issued by Belgian authorities. El Ballouti, who was sanctioned last year by the U.S. Treasury, was believed to have been living in the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula also home to Abu Dhabi. It wasn’t immediately clear if El Ballouti had a lawyer.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.