Belarus’ authoritarian ruler pardons 29 political prisoners amid claims of ongoing repression

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 29 political prisoners amid what human rights groups describe as renewed oppression in the country. Belarusian officials did not provide the names of those released on Monday, but said that the group included 11 women and 18 men. More than half of those pardoned had disabilities and chronic illnesses. The announcement marks the seventh group pardon by Lukashenko in the last six months. In all, 178 political prisoners have been freed, but 1,283 remain in jail, according to Belarusian human rights group Viasna. “Lukashenko is sending contradictory signals to the West, with twice as many people put in prison has have been pardoned,” said Viasna spokesman Pavel Sapelka.

