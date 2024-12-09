It’s his job to keep American’s planes running on time

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — It’s the job of American Airlines’ chief operating officer to make sure the carrier’s flights take off on time and fly safely during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. David Seymour oversees flight and airport operations for American, which expects to make about 6,500 flights a day between now and New Year’s Day. A West Point graduate and former U.S. Army infantry officer, Seymour has held a variety of operations-related jobs and was promoted to his current post in 2020. He spoke with The Associated Press recently about managing huge passenger numbers during the holidays and preventing people from getting on a plane before their boarding group is called.

