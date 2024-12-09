Judge weighs Minnesota law that bans religious tests for colleges participating in state program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge is considering whether a Minnesota law that bans religious tests for colleges that participate in a state program that allows high school students to take college courses for credit is unconstitutional. The state argued at a hearing Monday that the 2023 law rightly protects high-school students who are not Christian, straight, and cisgender. The law targets two conservative Christian colleges that require students to sign statements of faith — Crown College and the University of Northwestern. A group of parents and students is suing to overturn the law, saying it violates their freedom to choose schools that reflect their values.

