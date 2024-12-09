New Jersey fines sports betting firms for taking bets after games had already ended

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Imagine being able to bet on a basketball game or a boxing match after it was already over. That’s happened again in New Jersey, where sportsbook William Hill has been fined $20,000 for taking such bets in 2022 and 2023. The company, which runs retail sports betting at Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana in Atlantic City, blamed the error on a sportsbook content provider. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement also fined British sports betting technology company Amelco for allowing an online sportsbook to take a $1 bet on Pete Buttigieg becoming the next president of the United States when such bets weren’t permitted.

