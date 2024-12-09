South Korean prosecutors seek to arrest ex-defense minister over martial law

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors are seeking to formally arrest the former defense minister alleged to have colluded with President Yoon Suk Yeol and others in imposing martial law last week. A Seoul court said Tuesday it’ll review prosecutors’ request for a warrant to arrest former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun. Kim is accused of recommending the martial law decree to Yoon and sending troops to the National Assembly to block lawmakers from their vote rejecting Yoon’s declaration. A conviction on the charge of rebellion may carry the death penalty.

