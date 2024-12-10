At least 8 killed in building collapse in Cairo

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say at least eight people have been killed when an apartment building collapsed Cairo. They say the collapse of the six-story building on Tuesday also injured three others. Authorities ordered the evacuation of neighboring houses as a precautionary measure. Building collapses are common in Egypt. Shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. The government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement. Authorities are also building new cities and neighborhoods to rehouse those living in at-risk areas.

