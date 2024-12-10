Brazilian beef and leather companies fall short in tackling deforestation, a study finds

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The next United Nations climate conference will be held in Belem, the capital of an Amazon region where widespread deforestation has turned the surrounding rainforest from a vital carbon sink into a significant carbon source. Cattle farming remains the main driver of this destruction. Now a new report ahead of next year’s COP30 says around 80% of Brazil’s leading beef and cow leather companies and their financiers have no commitments to stop deforestation.

