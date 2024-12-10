Ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner, jailed for sexting child, eyes political comeback in New York City Council

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner has filed to run for a seat on the New York City Council, launching a potential political comeback after his once-promising career was destroyed by sexting scandals and a criminal conviction for having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl. New York City campaign finance records list Weiner, a Democrat, as a candidate for a City Council seat in lower Manhattan. In an interview, Weiner said he is “still exploring” whether to campaign for the office but said he opened a campaign committee late last week so he could participate in a forum held by the Downtown Independent Democrats this week.

