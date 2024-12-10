Judge overturns conviction in case involving now-discredited detective accused of abusing women

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A judge has overturned a Black man’s conviction in a 2009 double homicide that was investigated by a discredited white Kansas City, Kansas, police detective. The ruling Monday in the case of 34-year-old Cedric Warren came exactly one week after Roger Golubski died in an apparent suicide just before the start of his criminal trial over allegations that he sexually assaulted Black women. Warren is now jailed in Wyandotte County while the prosecutor decides whether to retry him. A spokesman in the prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email or phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

