Pakistan’s military court indicts a former spy chief for abuse of power

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a retired army general who served as the spy chief in the government of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been indicted by a military court for indulging in politics and abusing power. Tuesday’s announcement comes three months after the military said it arrested Faiz Hamid following an internal probe over allegations relating to a private company called the Top City. Hamid is accused of indulging in politics, violating the army’s laws misusing his authority and causing financial loss to the company, which was developing land near Islamabad for a private housing project. He became the head of ISI, in June 2019 when Khan approved his appointment. He retired after Khan was ousted from power in 2022.

