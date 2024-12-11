AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Myha’la doesn’t take being #1 on the call sheet for granted

NEW YORK (AP) — Myha’la is best known for playing a steely, manipulative investment banker on HBO‘s “Industry.” And though Harper Stern regularly betrays friends and colleagues for personal gain, Myha’la manages to find the humanity and vulnerability in her character. She has also transferred that skill to film, starring in “Leave the World Behind,” and two upcoming movies where she says she sought the truth in her characters. Myha’la’s determination to find depth and emotion in her roles makes her one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2024.

