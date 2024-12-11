Attorneys for man accused in Trump assassination attempt seek lengthy trial delay

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump in September asked a federal judge to delay his trial until next December. The public defenders representing Ryan Routh told Judge Aileen Cannon on Wednesday that they need more time to review the evidence against him and decide whether to mount an insanity defense. Prosecutors agreed that the current scheduled start of February is unrealistic, but said a one-year delay is too long. Routh is accused of lying in wait with a rifle in the shrubbery outside Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course in September. The Secret Service spotted him before he could fire. He is facing a possible life sentence if convicted.

