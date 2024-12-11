Donald Trump will ring the New York Stock Exchange bell. It’ll be a first for him
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is expected to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, marking the ceremonial start of the day’s trading. That’s supposed to happen on Thursday, according to four people with knowledge of his plans. The U.S. stock market soared after Trump won the November election in part by seizing on Americans’ worries over the economy. The bell-ringing will be a notable moment of recognition for Trump. He’s a born-and-bred New Yorker who gave up living full time in his Trump Tower in Manhattan and movd to Florida.