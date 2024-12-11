Macron seeks political deal to name a new prime minister and restore France’s stability

PARIS (AP) — A spokesperson for France’s outgoing government says President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a political deal that would allow him to both name a new prime minister and “guarantee the stability of the country.” That follows the resignation of ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier last week. Maud Bregeon, the spokesperson, said Macron insisted there was at the moment no “broader” political alliance than the current one between Macron’s centrist allies and conservatives from The Republicans party, which does not have a majority at parliament. Last week, Macron vowed to stay in office until the end of his term, due in 2027. Barnier’s government has been charged with handling current affairs pending the appointment of a new prime minister.

