Movie Review: ‘September 5’ goes inside a newsroom during the Munich Olympics hostage crisis

The new film “September 5″ is a fictionalized account of ABC’s live coverage of the hostage crisis during the 1972 Munich Olympics. The film, rated R and opening in theaters this week, stays in the newsroom where the sports broadcasters attempt to follow the quickly escalating story. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is an undeniably compelling watch that news junkies will likely love, with compelling performances from John Magaro, Peter Sarsgaard and Ben Chaplin. It has its limitations, Bahr writes, but at a time when trust in the media is in crisis, this film is a great humanizer.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.