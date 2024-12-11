New Jersey, home to many oil and gas producers, eyes fees to fight climate change

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is considering charging fees on producers of fossil fuels to help the state that is home to several oil and gas facilities fight the effects of climate change. The bill aims to create a Climate Superfund similar to the pot of money assembled by the federal government to clean up toxic waste by charging petroleum and chemical companies a tax to fund ongoing cleanups. Business groups oppose the plan, saying it would penalize companies providing a legal and necessary product to consumers. Vermont recently enacted such a law. New York, Maryland, Massachusetts and California are among states considering doing likewise.

