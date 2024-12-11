Rape allegation against Jay-Z won’t impact NFL’s relationship with music mogul, AP sources say

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Two people familiar with the matter say a rape allegation against rapper Jay-Z won’t impact the NFL’s relationship with the music mogul. Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation has produced some of the NFL’s entertainment presentations including the Super Bowl halftime show. A woman who previously sued Sean “Diddy” Combs alleging she was raped at an awards show after-party in 2000 amended the lawsuit Sunday to include an allegation that Jay-Z was also at the party and participated in the sexual assault. Jay-Z says the rape allegation made against him is part of an extortion attempt. The NFL teamed up with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2019 for events and social activism. The league and the entertainment company extended their partnership a few months ago.

