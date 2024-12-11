The burial site of the people Andrew Jackson enslaved was lost. The Hermitage says it is found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — At least 26 enslaved people died on the Tennessee plantation of President Andrew Jackson before the end of the Civil War. Where they were laid to rest was thought to be lost to time. But officials at the historic site announced a discovery on Wednesday: They believe they have found the slave cemetery at the home of America’s seventh president. Preservation chief Tony Guzzi says finding the cemetery after all this time is exciting, but also solemn. The Hermitage will begin incorporating the cemetery into free tours next week. Meanwhile, they’re forming an advisory group to plan the next steps for the site.

