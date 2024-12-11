The Paris Olympics organizers say the event was far less polluting than recent Games

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics says it was far less polluting than recent Games but is not claiming to have been “carbon neutral” despite funding projects to compensate for its emissions. Organizers said Wednesday that this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics generated 1.59 million tons of climate-warming carbon dioxide. That’s including everything from the food athletes ate and construction of their rooms to flights that spectators took and energy that powered events. According to a French government carbon-impact calculator, that many tons of CO2 is equivalent to driving a car 182,675 times around the globe or 898,305 return flights between Paris and New York.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.