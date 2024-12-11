Woman escapes from prison in Connecticut but police find her 45 minutes later

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A woman serving time at a federal prison in Connecticut managed to escape for about 45 minutes before being captured. Federal prison officials said Wednesday that the FBI is investigating the episode. The 30-year-old woman is a Chinese national who was serving time for a gun charge and setting fire to an Alabama church in 2021. Employees at the low-security prison were notified Tuesday at approximately 7 p.m. that a security device had been activated and an inmate had escaped. Local police found her at 7:45 p.m.

