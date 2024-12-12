A Pakistani court indicts imprisoned former PM Imran Khan and his wife for corruption

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A court in Pakistan has indicted imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife in one of several graft cases they face. Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi pleaded not guilty on Thursday when a judge in the garrison city of Rawalpindi read the charges. The couple is accused of keeping and selling state gifts including jewelry they received when Khan was in office, at a value less than their market price. Under Pakistan’s laws, government officials and politicians can keep gifts given to them by foreign dignitaries provided they pay the market value for them. Khan has been embroiled in nearly 200 criminal cases since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022.

