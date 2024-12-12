Louise Trotter is named creative director of Bottega Veneta, as Matthieu Blazy moves on

MILAN (AP) — Kering has announced that Louise Trotter has been named creative director of the Bottega Veneta fashion house. She will succeed Matthieu Blazy. Trotter arrives from the French brand Carven, where she has been creative director since February 2023. She will join Bottega Veneta at the end of 2025. As a designer, Trotter has been “celebrated for her ability to draw inspiration from real life and meticulous approach to craftsmanship,” Kering and Bottega Veneta said in a news release.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.