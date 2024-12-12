UK leader Starmer invited to EU meeting in latest sign of post-Brexit thaw

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will attend a meeting of European Union leaders early next year. He’ll be the first U.K. leader to do so since the country’s departure from the bloc in 2020. Starmer was invited to the “informal” Feb. 3 meeting in Brussels by European Council President António Costa on Thursday. The two officials met for talks at Starmer’s office at 10 Downing St. Starmer’s office said that the prime minister was “pleased to accept the invitation and looked forward to discussing enhanced strategic cooperation with the EU, notably on defense.” Starmer was elected in July and wants to reset U.K. relations with the 27-nation EU after years of acrimony over Brexit.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.