Wisconsin tribe and other groups move to block pipeline reroute plans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A northern Wisconsin tribe and a coalition of groups are moving to block plans to reroute an aging pipeline around the tribe’s reservation. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior filed a lawsuit in Ashland County on Thursday challenging the validity of the environmental impact statement on rerouting Enbridge’s Line 5. The tribe and a number of groups, including Clean Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters, also have petitioned the state Department of Natural Resources for a hearing on the validity of the first round of construction permits the agency issued last month.

