Working Well: When holidays present rude customers, taking breaks and the high road preserve peace

NEW YORK (AP) — The December holidays are supposed to be a time of joyful celebration. But the season can be especially grueling for the millions of people who work in retail stores, staff airline counters and field complaints coming into call centers. Instead of compassion or good cheer, service sector workers often encounter rude behavior from frazzled shoppers, irate customers demanding instant satisfaction and travelers fuming about flight delays and cancellations. And they must do their jobs to the mind-numbing soundtrack of nonstop Christmas music. To preserve their peace of mind and defuse tension, veteran workers take breaks and try not to take a difficult person’s anger personally.

