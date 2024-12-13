Skip to Content
Metaphor: ReFantazio, Dragon Age, Astro Bot and an indie wave lead the top AP video games of 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Associated Press writer Lou Kesten has chosen his top 10 video games of 2024. The list is capped by Metaphor: ReFantazio, an ambitious political role-playing fantasy game. Indie developers make a strong showing, with Animal Well, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Balatro and UFO 50. And larger studios delivered late in the year, with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Astro Bot, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle making the cut.

