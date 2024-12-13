Skip to Content
National-World

Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after she ‘sustained an injury’ on official trip to Luxembourg

Nancy Patricia Pelosi, speaks at 2024 DNC is an American politician who served as the 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023., Photo Date: 08/21/2024
CBS News via MGN
Nancy Patricia Pelosi, speaks at 2024 DNC is an American politician who served as the 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023., Photo Date: 08/21/2024
By
Published 9:45 AM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized after she “sustained an injury” during an official engagement in Luxembourg, according to a spokesman.

Pelosi, 84, was in Europe to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. Her spokesman, Ian Krager, said in a statement that she is “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals” and is unable to attend the remainder of events on her trip.

He did not describe the nature of her injury or give any additional details.

Pelosi “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon,” Krager said.

Pelosi stepped down from her leadership post two years ago but remained in Congress and was re-elected to represent her San Francisco district in November.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content