Paula Abdul settles lawsuit that alleged sexual assault by ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paula Abdul and former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which she alleged he sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the show.

Abdul filed a notice of settlement of the case in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. It still must be approved by a judge. Emails to attorneys for both sides seeking comment were not immediately answered.

The lawsuit filed nearly a year ago had also accused Lythgoe of sexually assaulting Abdul after she left “American Idol” and became a judge on Lythgoe’s other competition show, “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Lythgoe said at the time that he was “shocked and saddened” by the allegations, which he called “an appalling smear.”

After other lawsuits were filed alleging sexual misconduct, Lythgoe stepped down in January from his role as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The 75-year-old English-born producer has been a prominent TV producer for decades in both the U.K. and the U.S., working on reality competition shows including “American Idol.”

The Associated Press generally does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Abdul has done.