UN Security Council criticizes Taliban ban on Afghan women’s medical education

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has expressed “deep concern” at the recent decision by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to ban women from medical education. That could leave millions of women and girls without health care in the future. The council on Friday criticized “the increasing erosion” of human rights under the Taliban, especially for women and girls who have been denied access to education beyond the sixth grade, economic opportunities, participation in public life, freedom of movement and other basics. Authorities previously had not confirmed reports that the Taliban’s leader ordered educational institutions to stop providing medical courses for women. In Afghanistan, women and girls can only be treated by female doctors and health professionals.

